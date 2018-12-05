KQ2 Forecast: A nice weather alert day issued for your Wednesday

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!

Enjoy Wednesday's weather to the fullest because another cold front will push through Thursday morning with some slight snow chances possible. The cold air will make its return behind the front. Highs only going up to the lower 30s.

Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A strong winter storm could bring snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area as high pressure will be building in, blocking the storm from us. We could see cloudy skies on Saturday, but that's it. Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up into the 40s.