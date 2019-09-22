Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler Sunday

After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday as strong cold front pushes through. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower 70s.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.

After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday as strong cold front pushes through. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower 70s.

For the upcoming work week, we could be waking up to some patchy fog on Monday morning, but it's looking to be a nice & sunny day on the first day of fall. Highs will be near 80 degrees. 

Rain chances once again return midweek before we finally dry out late next week. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events