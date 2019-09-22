KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler Sunday

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.

After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday as strong cold front pushes through. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower 70s.

For the upcoming work week, we could be waking up to some patchy fog on Monday morning, but it's looking to be a nice & sunny day on the first day of fall. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Rain chances once again return midweek before we finally dry out late next week. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

