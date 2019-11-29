KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Black Friday ahead

**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area for through 9 am Friday due to the chances of a rain/snow mix plus the possibility of some freezing drizzle that could cause slick spots on roads, bridges & overpasses.
After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system pushed though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. We'll have patchy fog with cloudy skies with light drizzle heading into your Black Friday morning. We'll probably have some slick spots on the roads due to some freezing drizzle in our northern counties as temperatures drop below freezing so make sure you travel safely. Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.
The rain will be out of here early Saturday morning, allowing for dry and partly sunny conditions throughout the weekend. The winds though will be picking up during the weekend from the south before switching around to the northwest as a cold front pushes through on Sunday, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday but will drop to the lower 40s for highs on Sunday. The sunshine will return next week with high temperatures warming up to the mid 40s to lower 50s.
