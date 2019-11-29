KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Black Friday ahead

**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area for through 9 am Friday due to the chances of a rain/snow mix plus the possibility of some freezing drizzle that could cause slick spots on roads, bridges & overpasses.

After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system pushed though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. We'll have patchy fog with cloudy skies with light drizzle heading into your Black Friday morning. We'll probably have some slick spots on the roads due to some freezing drizzle in our northern counties as temperatures drop below freezing so make sure you travel safely. Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.