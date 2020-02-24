Rain showers moved in last night throughout the area and moderate rain continues this morning. Rain will linger in the area throughout most of today as highs reach the middle 40s. Rain showers will continue into the over night hours are temperatures begin to cool for Tuesday.
Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy weekend ahead
- A rainy & windy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool fall weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy next few days