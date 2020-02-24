KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Monday ahead



Rain showers moved in last night throughout the area and moderate rain continues this morning. Rain will linger in the area throughout most of today as highs reach the middle 40s. Rain showers will continue into the over night hours are temperatures begin to cool for Tuesday.

Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android