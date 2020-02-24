Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Monday ahead

Rain showers moved in last night throughout the area and moderate rain continues this morning. Rain will linger in the area throughout most of today as highs reach the middle 40s. Rain showers will continue into the over night hours are temperatures begin to cool for Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.

Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.
