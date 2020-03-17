KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Wednesday forecast

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
As we end the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night and Friday morning.
