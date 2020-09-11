Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Slightly warmer temperatures are on the way for today as off and on rain chances continue. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with most cloudy skies.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and evening, as a weak front passes through, but overall most of the weekend will remain dry. Temperatures will be close to average this weekend in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
