KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Slightly warmer temperatures are on the way for today as off and on rain chances continue. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with most cloudy skies.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and evening, as a weak front passes through, but overall most of the weekend will remain dry. Temperatures will be close to average this weekend in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

