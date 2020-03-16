Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Monday ahead

Cool conditions continue today with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances have also moved back into the area with scattered showers expected through the morning hours today. Cloudy conditions will take over later this afternoon as rain moves out of the area.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:06 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Cool conditions continue today with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances have also moved back into the area with scattered showers expected through the morning hours today. Cloudy conditions will take over later this afternoon as rain moves out of the area.

Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday back into the 50s with rain returning late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday as more rain moves into the area. There could also be a few thunderstorms associated with this system.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories