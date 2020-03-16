KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Monday ahead

Cool conditions continue today with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances have also moved back into the area with scattered showers expected through the morning hours today. Cloudy conditions will take over later this afternoon as rain moves out of the area.
Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday back into the 50s with rain returning late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday as more rain moves into the area. There could also be a few thunderstorms associated with this system.
