KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Tuesday ahead

Rain and t-storm chances return today as temperatures cool off. Today temperatures will continually drop during the day, leaving afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain and t-storm chances return today as temperatures cool off. Today temperatures will continually drop during the day, leaving afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain chances will continue through most of the week with a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay well below average for the remainder of the work week. Slowly temperatures will warm back into the 70s by this weekend as conditions start to dry out.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
