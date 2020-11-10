KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool Tuesday ahead

Showers and a few thunderstorms developed overnight as a cold front rolled through. Showers will slowly taper off as we move through the rest of the morning into the afternoon. Today temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Seasonal temperatures in the 50s will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Overall dry conditions will take over Wednesday and Thursday, but another rain chance will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

