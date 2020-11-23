Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool start to the week

Cool and rainy conditions are in store for today. Conditions will remain dry for most of the morning, but rain chances will start to increase late this morning into the afternoon hours.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 7:14 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 7:25 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cool and rainy conditions are in store for today. Conditions will remain dry for most of the morning, but rain chances will start to increase late this morning into the afternoon hours. Some light wintry mix is ahead of the rain fall this morning and could cause a few slick area on the roads. Light to moderate off and on showers will continue through the rest of the day, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the majority of the day.

Rain chances will continue overnight into Tuesday. Tomorrow we could have a few thunderstorms along with the rain showers. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and a breezy wind from the south. A few lingering showers will continue early Wednesday morning, but then conditions will begin to dry out. Dry and sunny conditions will continue through the end of the work week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories