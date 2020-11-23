KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool start to the week

Cool and rainy conditions are in store for today. Conditions will remain dry for most of the morning, but rain chances will start to increase late this morning into the afternoon hours. Some light wintry mix is ahead of the rain fall this morning and could cause a few slick area on the roads. Light to moderate off and on showers will continue through the rest of the day, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the majority of the day.

Rain chances will continue overnight into Tuesday. Tomorrow we could have a few thunderstorms along with the rain showers. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and a breezy wind from the south. A few lingering showers will continue early Wednesday morning, but then conditions will begin to dry out. Dry and sunny conditions will continue through the end of the work week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s.

