KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and warmer Wednesday ahead

Rain has moved back into the area but this time with much warmer temperatures. Today we will see showers in the morning with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will lighten up through the afternoon and evening but we could see a stray shower or two pop up. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s today.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Tomorrow rain chances will return with a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s. After the system moves through the area late Thursday night much colder air will settle in dropping our temperatures back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the end of the work week.

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
