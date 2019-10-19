Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start but some sunshine is on the way for Saturday

For Saturday, a few lingering showers could remain during the morning but we will dry out by afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs are going to be in the 60s.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 10:16 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and maybe lower 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday.

Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies lasting through the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
