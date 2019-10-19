KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start but some sunshine is on the way for Saturday

For Saturday, a few lingering showers could remain during the morning but we will dry out by afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs are going to be in the 60s.

We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and maybe lower 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday.

Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies lasting through the week.

