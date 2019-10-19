For Saturday, a few lingering showers could remain during the morning but we will dry out by afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs are going to be in the 60s.
We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and maybe lower 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday.
Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies lasting through the week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start but some sunshine is on the way for Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Friday followed by a rainy Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Saturday then cooler temperatures move in
- KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy next few days
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and windy Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday