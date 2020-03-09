Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start to the week

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


After a warm and windy weekend, rain has moved into the area and will be with us for the majority of your Monday. This morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will hit our high around noon and then a breeze from the north will begin to drop our temperatures back into the 40s for the later afternoon.

Mild temperatures will continue on Tuesday with the possibility of some scattered showers Tuesday night.  Temperatures will remain on the milder side through the rest of the work week. 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.
