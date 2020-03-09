KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start to the week



After a warm and windy weekend, rain has moved into the area and will be with us for the majority of your Monday. This morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will hit our high around noon and then a breeze from the north will begin to drop our temperatures back into the 40s for the later afternoon.

Mild temperatures will continue on Tuesday with the possibility of some scattered showers Tuesday night. Temperatures will remain on the milder side through the rest of the work week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android