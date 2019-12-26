KQ2 Forecast: A rainy weekend ahead

Thursday was a gloomy one with overcast skies and chilly temperatures. Highs were in the upper 30s with light winds out of the north because of the cold front from last night.
Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain.
