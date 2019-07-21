After Sunday night's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
Ample cloud cover kept temperatures cooler on Sunday which has wiped away our severe chances for tonight. Expect some rain up until about midnight before the area dries out. Temperatures are going to drop into the mid 60s overnight.
Moving forward the next few days a very nice and refreshing change of pace as a new weather pattern sets up. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Later in the week, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s. The dry weather is expected to continue through at least next weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A refreshing forecast ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold & windy Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: An unsettled week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful October weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Spring-like days ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast