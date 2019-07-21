KQ2 Forecast: A refreshing forecast ahead

After Sunday night's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Ample cloud cover kept temperatures cooler on Sunday which has wiped away our severe chances for tonight. Expect some rain up until about midnight before the area dries out. Temperatures are going to drop into the mid 60s overnight.

Moving forward the next few days a very nice and refreshing change of pace as a new weather pattern sets up. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Later in the week, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s. The dry weather is expected to continue through at least next weekend.

