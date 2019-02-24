KQ2 Forecast: A return of sunshine and quiet weather

After days of active weather, the weekend will end on a bright and sunny note. For Sunday, expect windy conditions to continue for the first half of the day. Winds will likely be gusting from the northwest at 20-30 mph. These winds will die down by evening. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.

While average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. For Monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s.

There are some precipitation chances next week with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some light wintry mix late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a cold front moves through. Highs throughout the week will be in the 20s and 30s.

Should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.

