KQ2 Forecast: A return to Winter this week

After the first 60 degree day in St. Joseph since November, things begin to change a big way to begin the new work week. Overnight, a cold front will move through towards Monday morning. This front will bring some light rain showers with it and some much colder air behind it. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

Sunshine will return to the forecast Monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. Highs will be during the first half of the day and will likely be in the upper 20s in the afternoon. For Tuesday, some light wintry mix is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s.

A more impactful storm could bring some rain, snow, and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched as it could cause a few travel issues. Highs will be in the 30s.

Beyond Wednesday and for the rest of the week, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the 20s both Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, more wintry weather is in the forecast with highs continuing to be below average.

