KQ2 Forecast: A seasonal start to the week

Temperatures are on the cold side out the door this morning with most areas in the single digits. Wind chill values have slipped below zero. Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the morning hours with highs warming into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. Sunny and dry conditions will return today. The sunshine with temperatures in the 30s should help to melt a lot of the snow today.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday into Thursday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.

.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android