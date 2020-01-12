KQ2 Forecast: A slight warm up for Monday

The last of the snow showers have moved through the area and left us with some very cold air. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 20s but we will still be seeing southerly winds and that will help us warm up Monday.
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
