KQ2 Forecast: A slight warm up on Friday

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.

There will be a lot of cloud cover across the area until we reach the end of the week. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

