KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

A cold start to your Wednesday but high temperatures will be in the lower 40's with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm on Thursday due to a southerly wind. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be back in the low to mid 50's with cooler temperatures returning this weekend.
We will be watching a storm system closely that could bring the potential for a rain snow mix this weekend as colder temperatures in the 30's return.
