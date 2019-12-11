KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

A cold start to your Wednesday but high temperatures will be in the lower 40's with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm on Thursday due to a southerly wind. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be back in the low to mid 50's with cooler temperatures returning this weekend.

We will be watching a storm system closely that could bring the potential for a rain snow mix this weekend as colder temperatures in the 30's return.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android