Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

A cold start to your Wednesday but high temperatures will be in the lower 40's with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm on Thursday due to a southerly wind. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be back in the low to mid 50's with cooler temperatures returning this weekend.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold start to your Wednesday but high temperatures will be in the lower 40's with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm on Thursday due to a southerly wind. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be back in the low to mid 50's with cooler temperatures returning this weekend.

We will be watching a storm system closely that could bring the potential for a rain snow mix this weekend as colder temperatures in the 30's return.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories