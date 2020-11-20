Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Friday ahead

Cooler weather will start to move into the area today with temperatures in the lower 60s. Throughout the day we will build cloudy cover but conditions will remain dry. Rain chances will start to return on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Seasonal temperatures return on Saturday with highs back in the lower 50s. Temperatures will remain right around average through the rest of the weekend into next week with a few more rain chances.

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
