Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a weak cold front pushed through yesterday. Today highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a weak cold front pushed through yesterday. Today highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average.

Winds will start to pick up from the south Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will be well above average in the 60s and 70s through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will start to cool down to around average by the weekend as the next rain chances start to increase.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories