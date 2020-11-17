KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a weak cold front pushed through yesterday. Today highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average.

Winds will start to pick up from the south Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will be well above average in the 60s and 70s through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will start to cool down to around average by the weekend as the next rain chances start to increase.

