Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

A few light showers are across the area this morning. Showers will start to clear out of the area later this morning with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Posted: May 4, 2021 4:39 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few light showers are across the area this morning. Showers will start to clear out of the area later this morning with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will be slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week with high in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances return late Friday night and will continue through the weekend.


LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Clarinda
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
A few light showers are across the area this morning. Showers will start to clear out of the area later this morning with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will be slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week with high in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances return late Friday night and will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories