KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Rain moved out of the area last night and today things will begin to dry out. Highs will be slightly cooler today in the mid to lower 50s as cloud cover begins to filter back in. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles later tonight and into the overnight hours but it will not amount to much.

Rain chances will continue for most days this week as several storm systems make their way through the area. Temperatures will remain mild in the 50s and 60s through the end of the work week. Things will begin to cool towards the weekend where highs drop to the mid to upper 40s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android