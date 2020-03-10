Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Rain moved out of the area last night and today things will begin to dry out. Highs will be slightly cooler today in the mid to lower 50s as cloud cover begins to filter back in.

Rain moved out of the area last night and today things will begin to dry out. Highs will be slightly cooler today in the mid to lower 50s as cloud cover begins to filter back in. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles later tonight and into the overnight hours but it will not amount to much.

Rain chances will continue for most days this week as several storm systems make their way through the area. Temperatures will remain mild in the 50s and 60s through the end of the work week. Things will begin to cool towards the weekend where highs drop to the mid to upper 40s.

A unsettled week ahead as we will be watching a series of storm systems make their way into the Midwest. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s.
