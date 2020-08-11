KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

A few stray showers are possible today, but overall conditions will remain quiet. For the rest of the day we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures slightly below average in the mid 80s.
A few more rain and t-storm chances will continue for tomorrow and through the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain at or slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android