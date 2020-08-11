Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

A few stray showers are possible today, but overall conditions will remain quiet. For the rest of the day we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures slightly below average in the mid 80s.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few more rain and t-storm chances will continue for tomorrow and through the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain at or slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances return Tuesday and increase into Tuesday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
