KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Friday ahead

A weak disturbance continues to move through this morning. We might see a few pop up light sprinkles from it today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today in the mid to upper 30s.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Lots of cloud cover will continue today but more sunshine will reappear this weekend. This weekend highs will reach the 50s and 60s and remain warm on Monday. Colder air will return on Tuesday bringing our temperatures back into the 30s.

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
