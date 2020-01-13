Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Monday ahead

Temperatures have started to rebound from our wintry weekend. Today highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Most of us will stay dry today but a few patches of light drizzle are possible. Temperatures will continue to be in 30s and 40s through the end of the work week.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


**A dense fog advisory is in effect for part of the viewing area until 8 AM today**

Friday brings out next chance of precipitation as temperatures remain in the lower 40s. Cold air returns next weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
