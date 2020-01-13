KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Monday ahead



**A dense fog advisory is in effect for part of the viewing area until 8 AM today**

Temperatures have started to rebound from our wintry weekend. Today highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Most of us will stay dry today but a few patches of light drizzle are possible. Temperatures will continue to be in 30s and 40s through the end of the work week.

Friday brings out next chance of precipitation as temperatures remain in the lower 40s. Cold air returns next weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

