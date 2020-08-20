KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Calm conditions continue today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid 80s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.
Sunshine continues this weekend as temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a rising humidity.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android