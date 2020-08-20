Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Calm conditions continue today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid 80s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine continues this weekend as temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a rising humidity.

Sunshine continues this weekend as temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a rising humidity.

The beautiful weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Thursday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
