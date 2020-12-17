Clear
BREAKING NEWS Check your tickets! Winning Shop St. Joe numbers announced Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Cold temperatures across the area this morning, but today temperatures will start to warm up above average. Mostly sunny skies will remain through today with highs in the mid 40s.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 7:12 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cold temperatures across the area this morning, but today temperatures will start to warm up above average. This morning we are waking up to some foggy conditions so there could be a few slick spots on the road this morning due to freezing fog. Mostly sunny skies will remain through today with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into Friday with highs in the 50s and a breezy wind from the south.

Friday night into Saturday a cold front will push through the area bringing the slight chance for some light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s before warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Sunday into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories