KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Cold temperatures across the area this morning, but today temperatures will start to warm up above average. This morning we are waking up to some foggy conditions so there could be a few slick spots on the road this morning due to freezing fog. Mostly sunny skies will remain through today with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into Friday with highs in the 50s and a breezy wind from the south.

Friday night into Saturday a cold front will push through the area bringing the slight chance for some light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s before warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Sunday into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android