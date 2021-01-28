Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

A much calmer weather pattern is on the way for the end of the week. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures close to average in the mid to upper 30s.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A much calmer weather pattern is on the way for the end of the week. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures close to average in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to warm into Friday with highs back in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will start to increase on Saturday with the rain being heavy at times. Conditions will begin to dry out on Sunday with temperatures back in the 30s. Temperatures will quickly warm up again into the 40s and 50s by the beginning of next week with mostly sunny skies.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
