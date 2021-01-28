KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

A much calmer weather pattern is on the way for the end of the week. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures close to average in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to warm into Friday with highs back in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will start to increase on Saturday with the rain being heavy at times. Conditions will begin to dry out on Sunday with temperatures back in the 30s. Temperatures will quickly warm up again into the 40s and 50s by the beginning of next week with mostly sunny skies.

