Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of 10-year-old Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Temperatures are starting out in the single digits this morning with partly cloudy skies. Today we will keep a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures are starting out in the single digits this morning with partly cloudy skies. Today we will keep a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the rest of the week with the return of mostly sunny skies. Sunday morning brings the next chance for some light snow eventually mixing in will light rain. Temperatures will warm back up into the 40s and the 50s by the beginning of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 8°
Clarinda
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 0°
Falls City
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories