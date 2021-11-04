KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Temperatures will start to slightly warm up today with highs in the mid 50s. Today we will start out with partly cloudy skies but skies will clear by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday with a breezy wind from the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warm up trend will continue this weekend with highs making a run for the 70s on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.

