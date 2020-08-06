KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Most of today will be dry, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with a better chance into the overnight hours.
We will continue to have the chance for showers and t-storms Friday as temperatures continue to climb. This weekend conditions will begin to dry out but temperatures will remain warm as humidity continues to build.
