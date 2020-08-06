Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Most of today will be dry, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with a better chance into the overnight hours.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


We will continue to have the chance for showers and t-storms Friday as temperatures continue to climb. This weekend conditions will begin to dry out but temperatures will remain warm as humidity continues to build.

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.
