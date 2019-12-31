KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead



Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower to middle 40s but strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will remain gusty this morning and then will begin to fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds will be with us through the afternoon today and then should start to clear out giving us some sunshine for the second half of the day.

Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year. Warm temperatures will continue Thursday with highs just reaching 50. Rain chances move in Thursday evening and as colder air moves in we still have the possibility for a wintry mix Friday morning as the system moves out. Temperatures will remain slightly above average for this weekend with highs in the 40s.

