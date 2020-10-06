Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today the winds will be much calmer around 5-10 mph today.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm and sunny conditions will continue for just about everyday this week with temperatures remaining above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dry and warm conditions are set to continue through the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 47°
A cool start for the area then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
