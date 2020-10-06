KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today the winds will be much calmer around 5-10 mph today.
Warm and sunny conditions will continue for just about everyday this week with temperatures remaining above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dry and warm conditions are set to continue through the weekend.
