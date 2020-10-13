Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Overall we will keep dry and sunny conditions throughout the rest of the day with a fairly calm wind.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs back in the 80s. Another cold front will push through the area Wednesday night, cooling temperatures back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the rest of the week. Temperatures will begin to warm up again on Saturday back into the 70s before another front passes through cooling temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After strong winds and a little precipitation temperatures dropped slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
