KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Overall we will keep dry and sunny conditions throughout the rest of the day with a fairly calm wind.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs back in the 80s. Another cold front will push through the area Wednesday night, cooling temperatures back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the rest of the week. Temperatures will begin to warm up again on Saturday back into the 70s before another front passes through cooling temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday.

