KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

               **Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM this morning** 

Patchy dense fog is across the area this morning, but slowly the fog will start to dissipate later this morning. Temperatures are sitting below freezing so there could be areas of freezing fog making a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Today temperatures will be well above average in the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to warm through mid week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase Friday with cooler weather arriving by the weekend. Rain and possibly a light wintry mix will continue in northern Missouri early Saturday morning before the system moves out of the area Saturday afternoon.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
