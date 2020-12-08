KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM this morning**

Patchy dense fog is across the area this morning, but slowly the fog will start to dissipate later this morning. Temperatures are sitting below freezing so there could be areas of freezing fog making a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Today temperatures will be well above average in the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to warm through mid week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase Friday with cooler weather arriving by the weekend. Rain and possibly a light wintry mix will continue in northern Missouri early Saturday morning before the system moves out of the area Saturday afternoon.

