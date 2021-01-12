KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Sunny and mild weather is set to continue today with highs reaching near 50. Conditions will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday a cold front will move through the area bringing the slight chance for some light rain and drizzle. Cooler weather will settle into the area by the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.

