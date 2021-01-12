Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Sunny and mild weather is set to continue today with highs reaching near 50. Conditions will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

On Thursday a cold front will move through the area bringing the slight chance for some light rain and drizzle. Cooler weather will settle into the area by the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.

St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
