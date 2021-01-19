KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

A few areas of patchy fog have developed this morning and will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will have gradually clearing skies today with a bit of a breeze from the north west with gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday from the south pushing temperatures into the 50s. Warm temperatures will stick around on Thursday until a cold front moves through the area. That front will drop temperatures back into the 30s and 40s for the end of the week into the weekend. Conditions look to stay fairly dry until the second half of the weekend when another disturbance will move through the area.

