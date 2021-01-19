Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

A few areas of patchy fog have developed this morning and will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few areas of patchy fog have developed this morning and will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will have gradually clearing skies today with a bit of a breeze from the north west with gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday from the south pushing temperatures into the 50s. Warm temperatures will stick around on Thursday until a cold front moves through the area. That front will drop temperatures back into the 30s and 40s for the end of the week into the weekend. Conditions look to stay fairly dry until the second half of the weekend when another disturbance will move through the area.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Light snow, or flurries with a transition to light rain is possible for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Less than a 1/2" of snowfall is expected. A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories