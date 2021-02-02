KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

There are a few areas of patchy fog lingering this morning that will begin to clear up by late morning. Today will be a sunny and mild day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday morning with temperatures falling throughout the day. Light rain possibly mixed with some snow will develop as the cold front passes through. Winds will be breezy on Thursday with wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Conditions will dry out on Friday before another chance for light snow arrives Saturday night. An arctic blast will arrive by this weekend dropping high temperatures into the 20s and teens.

