KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 6:54 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Winds will begin to calm down on Wednesday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s.Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.

St. Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
St. Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Falls City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run for the 60s. It will be a bit windy at times today with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Winds will begin to calm down on Wednesday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s.Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
