Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather will continue today.

Posted: Dec 21, 2021 8:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather will continue today.

Temperatures will continue to hang out in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures look to make a run for the 60s on Christmas Eve. The current record high for Friday is 62. A weak cold front will move through on Christmas dropping temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Atchison
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather will continue today. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures look to make a run for the 60s on Christmas Eve. The current record high for Friday is 62. A weak cold front will move through on Christmas dropping temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories