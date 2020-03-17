KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover and dry conditions will remain for most of the day today. Rain chances will move back into the area later this evening and will continue into the overnight hours.

Things will begin to warm up again on Wednesday as temperatures rise back into the 60s. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android