KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover and dry conditions will remain for most of the day today. Rain chances will move back into the area later this evening and will continue into the over night hours.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Things will begin to warm up again on Wednesday as temperatures rise back into the 60s. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
