KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Cool temperatures continue today as mostly sunny skies return. A few clouds will push in this afternoon but overall the sunshine will help temperature warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to slightly warm on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday evening dropping temperatures back in the 60s through the end of the week.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
