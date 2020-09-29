KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Cool temperatures continue today as mostly sunny skies return. A few clouds will push in this afternoon but overall the sunshine will help temperature warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will continue to slightly warm on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday evening dropping temperatures back in the 60s through the end of the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android