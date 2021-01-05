Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Slight patchy fog has developed across the area that will linger through the morning. Sunny and mild weather is on the way for today with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slight patchy fog has developed across the area that will linger through the morning. Sunny and mild weather is on the way for today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight clouds will start to build into the area as a disturbance heads towards our area.

Rain chances will return on Wednesday with the chance for some light snow to mix on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A dusting of snow is possible in some areas but overall most will see little to no accumulations. Conditions will begin to dry out on Thursday with cloud cover lingering. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures will return by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories