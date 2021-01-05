KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Slight patchy fog has developed across the area that will linger through the morning. Sunny and mild weather is on the way for today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight clouds will start to build into the area as a disturbance heads towards our area.

Rain chances will return on Wednesday with the chance for some light snow to mix on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A dusting of snow is possible in some areas but overall most will see little to no accumulations. Conditions will begin to dry out on Thursday with cloud cover lingering. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures will return by the weekend.

