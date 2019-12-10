KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday

A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
A warm front will start to slide our way which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's. We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow.
