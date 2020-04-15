Today temperatures will be slightly warmer than they were yesterday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunny skies will dominate for most of the day until cloud cover starts to build in this evening into the overnight hours. Tonight we could see a few small areas of rain but a better chance for precipitation arrives Thursday.
Thursday and Friday temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 40s. As the system moves through we will see rain and the possibility for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up closer to normal by the end of the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday