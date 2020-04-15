Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

Today temperatures will be slightly warmer than they were yesterday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunny skies will dominate for most of the day until cloud cover starts to build in this evening into the overnight hours. Tonight we could see a few small areas of rain but a better chance for precipitation arrives Thursday.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:06 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Thursday and Friday temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 40s. As the system moves through we will see rain and the possibility for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up closer to normal by the end of the weekend.

A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
