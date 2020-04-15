KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead



Today temperatures will be slightly warmer than they were yesterday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunny skies will dominate for most of the day until cloud cover starts to build in this evening into the overnight hours. Tonight we could see a few small areas of rain but a better chance for precipitation arrives Thursday.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 40s. As the system moves through we will see rain and the possibility for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up closer to normal by the end of the weekend.

