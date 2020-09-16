Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor McMurray to expand St. Joseph mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

It is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures slightly above average in the low to mid 80s. Today we may see a few more clouds in the afternoon hours due to a cold front moving through our area.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

It is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures slightly above average in the low to mid 80s. Today we may see a few more clouds in the afternoon hours due to a cold front moving through our area.

This cold front will cool things down for the end of the work week into the week. Dry and sunny will continue through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be found through the first part of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories