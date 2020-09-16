KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

It is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures slightly above average in the low to mid 80s. Today we may see a few more clouds in the afternoon hours due to a cold front moving through our area.

This cold front will cool things down for the end of the work week into the week. Dry and sunny will continue through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

