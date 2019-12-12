Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer and breezy Thursday

A warm front today will cause tempeatures to continue to rise in the area with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's. This warming will continue into Friday with highs in the mid to lower 50's with partly cloudy skies.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A warm front today will cause temperatures to continue to rise in the area with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's. This warming will continue into Friday with highs in the mid to lower 50's with partly cloudy skies.

We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow. After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday dropping highs into the mid to lower 30's. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm front will start to slide our way on Thursday which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories