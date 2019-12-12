KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer and breezy Thursday

A warm front today will cause temperatures to continue to rise in the area with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's. This warming will continue into Friday with highs in the mid to lower 50's with partly cloudy skies.
We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow. After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday dropping highs into the mid to lower 30's. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
